Iowa prison captain fired over ammunition buys

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Department of Corrections has fired a prison captain after finding that he purchased ammunition for his and other employees’ personal use through its supplier at the tax-free government rate.

Iowa Medical and Classification Center supervisor D.J. Quinlan was fired Feb. 17 after spending nine months on paid leave during a disciplinary investigation that the department had ordered him to keep quiet.

His firing became public last week when Quinlan appealed it to the Public Employment Relations Board. An inquiry by the Division of Criminal Investigation into Quinlan’s alleged misconduct remains open.

Quinlan representative Tom Reid said officials are overreacting to an innocent effort that allowed employees to purchase ammunition with their own money at the state price. He says they used it for training on their personal time.