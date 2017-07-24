  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa plates on truck where ten died in Texas human trafficking case

July 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

SCHALLER — There’s an Iowa connection to the weekend deaths of ten people in a human trafficking case in Texas.

The people were found dead in a tractor-trailer in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio on Sunday. The tractor-trailer had Iowa license plates which are registered to Pyle Transportation, a trucking company based in Schaller. Thirty others were said to be alive, but suffering from heat-related conditions.

The truck reportedly didn’t have a functioning air conditioning system and temperatures were over 100 degrees. The truck driver was arrested.

