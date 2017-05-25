Iowa officials warn of fake food inspectors at restaurants

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State officials say fake food inspectors have again popped up at restaurants in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals says in a news release Wednesday that people posing as inspectors appear to be targeting ethnic restaurants in Scott County and central Iowa.

The latest scam involves people posing as food inspectors who promise restaurant owners a renewed license in exchange for a $5 payment by credit card. Owners who accept could discover their credit card information has been stolen.

The scam first appeared in Iowa several years ago when people posing as health department officials would bully restaurant owners and staff in attempts to obtain personal information and cash.