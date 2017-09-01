  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa officers issue more tickets for texting while driving

September 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa State Patrol has responded to a new texting-while-driving state law by issuing 230 tickets in the past two months, far more than troopers issued all last year.

Troopers issued less than 175 tickets for texting in 2016.

The new law took effect July 1 and lets officers issue citations if they observe a motorist texting while driving. The previous law only allowed motorists to be ticketed for texting if they also committed another traffic offense.

Maj. Randy Kunert heads the state patrol’s field operations. He says officers are using unmarked vehicles and plain-clothed troopers to catch motorists.

The Legislative Services Agency says the fine for texting while driving is $30, but court costs bring the total cost to about $100.

