  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Iowa man who hit cyclists now pushing for bike law

January 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa man who hit five cyclists without bike lights several years ago is now pushing for stricter bike laws. The Des Moines Register reports Daryl Hasche hit five teenage girls with his motorcycle while riding in the dark five years ago. The cyclists were riding side by side, and didn’t have any lights on their bikes. Now, he shares the story of the accident in order to encourage cyclists to use bike lamps and to call attention to the topic for Iowa lawmakers. Republican Rep. John Wills says a bill requiring flashing rear-facing lights on bicycles between sunset and sunrise could be introduced through the Iowa House Transportation Committee this session. But, he says the bill’s language has not yet been finalized. Currently, state law only requires a bicycle to have a front-lighted lamp.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company