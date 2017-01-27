  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Iowa legislative committee considers broadening opt-outs for child vaccinations

January 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa legislative panel has approved a bill that would make it easier for parents to avoid requirements that their children be vaccinated. The subcommittee approved the bill Thursday despite testimony from health care professionals that the move would lower vaccination rates and could ultimately lead to more sick children. Iowa already allows parents to skip vaccinations based on religious beliefs or medical needs, but the bill would let parents state they simply had a personal conviction against vaccinations. Dr. Nathan Boonstra, a Des Moines pediatrician, said fewer immunizations could cause “grave concern” for public health. However, the two Republicans on the three-member panel say parents should have the freedom to make decisions for their children. The measure now moves to the full House Human Resources Committee.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company