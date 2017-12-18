Iowa independent senator seeks 5th term, rebuffs GOP, Trump

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s only independent lawmaker plans to run for re-election in a rural, conservative part of the state as a “no-party” candidate next year and if David Johnson wins, he’d be the first state senator unaffiliated with the two major political parties to do so in more than 90 years.

Johnson rejected the Republican Party midway through his fourth term in the Senate last year after Donald Trump made comments perceived as racist regarding a federal judge of Mexican heritage.



Johnson is hoping that principle trumps party and that his deep roots in northwest Iowa and long legislative history will win him enough voters next year to fend off a Republican challenger.

Johnson served in the Iowa House from 1999 to 2002 and has been in the Senate since 2003.