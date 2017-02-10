  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Iowa House ready to debate bill to regulate minimum wage

February 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A House panel has approved a minimum wage bill that could result in pay cuts for tens of thousands of Iowa workers. The Local Government Committee on Thursday approved the bill that bans local governments from increasing the minimum wage and cancels higher wages already implemented in Polk, Linn, Johnson and Wapello counties. All Republicans on the committee supported the bill while all the Democrats were opposed. It now moves to the full House. The bill, introduced by Johnston Republican Jake Highfill, would force all counties to adhere to Iowa’s minimum hourly wage of $7.25. Bill supporters say wages should be set by the state. Others argue the legislation infringes on local governments. Polk and Johnson county officials say they are exploring possible legal action if lawmakers approve the bill.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company