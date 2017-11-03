Iowa GOP chair says Clovis withdrawing his USDA nomination a “selfless” act

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The chairman of the Iowa Republican Party is praising Sam Clovis for withdrawing his nomination to be a science officer in the U.S.D.A.

Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann says Clovis is doing what he thinks is best. “Sam Clovis is not going to push something that involves a job for him if he believes that withdrawing his nomination is going to be best for the country,” Kaufmann says.

Democrats had been complaining that Clovis lacked a science background for the job of chief scientist in the U.S.D.A. The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Ag Committee says “emerging information” about Clovis’ role in the Trump campaign raised more concerns.

Clovis is a Kansas native who had a 25-year-long career in the U.S. Air Force. Clovis moved to Iowa to take a job teaching economics at Morningside College and the Iowa G-O-P’s chairman expects Clovis to return to Iowa after he’s done serving in the Trump Administration.

Clovis has been and will continue to be the White House liaison with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.