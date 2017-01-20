Iowa GOP chair attends his first inaugural

Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa is attending his first presidential inauguration today. “It is a busy, chaotic, wonderful ‘little d’ democratic experiment out here.” Jeff Kaufmann, who is from Wilton, flew to D.C. earlier this week. Kaufmann was one of the ticket-holders who will be there today, watching in person, as Trump took the oath of office. “We have somebody that’s not the same old thing,” Kaufmann says. Kaufmann attended the jam-packed reception Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst threw Thursday for Iowans who were in Washington for the inauguration. “Obviously most of the people I’m interacting with are Republicans,” Kaufmann says. “I really get the feeling that there is an optimism and that optimism is based on a simple fact, a simple axiom of politics and that is: do what you said you would do. And I think if Donald Trump does that, we’re going to keep the enthusiasm and this optimism is going to be merited.” Kaufmann attended a Republican NATIONAL Committee meeting on Thursday.