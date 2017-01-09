Iowa GOP celebrates as 2017 legislative session begins (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Tax cuts, curtailing some union bargaining rights and ending state funding for Planned Parenthood are topics G-O-P lawmakers are itching to tackle as the 2017 legislative session got underway this morning. Republicans hold significant majorities in both the Iowa House and Senate. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann was enthusiastic as he opened a party fundraiser at 7:00 AM this morning. “Let me start out with one phrase: how ’bout that 2016?” Kaufmann said, to applause. Governor Terry Branstad is thanking his fellow Republicans for sticking together during a sometimes challenging campaign. Branstad says the “media…Democrats…and the establishment” tried to get Republicans to denounce Donald Trump. “I’m excited with the new leadership in D.C. and with what you’re going to do here, that Iowa’s going to come roaring back and good times are on their way,” Branstad said. House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Republican from Clear Lake, is quoting President-elect Donald Trump. “Things have changed here bigly,” Upmeyer said, drawing laughter from her colleagues. “Bigly” is Trump-speak for “big league.” Senate Republican Leader Bill Dix of Shell Rock says Republicans are “ready to lead.” “When we all put our minds together and when we all set our minds on a path, there’s no turning back,” Dix said. Senate President Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, says “big dreams” are closer to reality. “I know the voters of Iowa are expecting us to do big things and we will,” Whitver says. House Republican Leader Chris Hagenow of Windsor Heights says the G-O-P agenda is “ambitious.” “Make no mistake,” Hagenow said this morning at the GOP breakfast. “Our time is now.” Democrats held a private fundraiser Sunday night. Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids is the new leader the 19 Democrats in the state senate. “Many of us feel bad about how the elections turned out, but all that means is it’s more important now to be a good, active citizen,” Hogg says. Representatives of unions, Planned Parenthood and other groups lining up in opposition to G-O-P initiatives will hold a statehouse news conference later today. Hogg says if there is a “groundswell” of opposition to some of these ideas, Republicans may “back off.” “It really requires people to step up and speak up,” Hogg says. “…There are no guarantees in this business.” Hogg points to the public outcry that successfully derailed a proposal Republicans in Washington had hoped to pass which would have weakened an ethics watchdog agency. Hogg says Democrats should push Republicans in Iowa to be pragmatic rather than ideological. House Democratic Leader Mark Smith says many Iowans will be watching anxiously and Democrats will stick to priorities. “We will advance issues such as making sure that public education is funded adequately,” Smith says. Smith says Democrats will press to “fix” the state’s Medicaid system which was shifted to private “managed care” last April.

Audio of the Iowa GOP breakfast