Iowa fire marshal: 5 stores statewide selling fireworks

June 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State Fire Marshal Jeff Quigle says five permanent locations have started selling fireworks in the state.

The office issued its first license on June 1, the same day that selling bottle rockets, roman candles and most other consumer fireworks became legal in Iowa.

Stores selling fireworks now are operating in Brooklyn, Grimes, Marion, Spirit Lake and Rembrandt.

Other firework businesses are completing applications, including chains such as Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, Target, Big Lots and Bomgaars.

Quigle says new applications pour in each day and employees are working extra hours to process them in the ramp-up to Fourth of July sales. In order to lessen the delay for businesses, some building inspections are
approved through video submissions.

Fireworks sales from temporary structures will begin June 13.

