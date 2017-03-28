Iowa farmland values higher, north-central Iowa’s values slightly lower

Bob Fisher

See the full report at this link.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A new survey suggests that farmland values in Iowa have inched upward in the past six months, but the survey shows values are down slightly in north-central Iowa. A report from the Iowa Realtors Land Institute Chapter Number 2 says the farmland values climbed nearly 1 percent from September to March, hitting $6,545 an acre. The increase was the first since September 2013. The report says, however, that farmland values are still 2.8 percent lower for the past 12 months. The institute’s surveys suggest that the average value of Iowa’s farmland has dropped about 25 percent since March 2013. Iowa farmland values peaked in 2013 but have since fallen along with commodity prices. Farmland values in the north-central Iowa crop reporting district dropped a half-percent over the past six months. On average per acre, high quality crop land dropped $30 to $8717, medium quality decreased $24 to $6526, low quality fell $53 to $4400, non-tillable pasture per acre dropped $62 to $2140, while timber per acre rose $8 to $1713. The institute surveys about 135 agricultural real estate brokers, appraisers and other professionals.