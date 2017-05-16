Iowa farmers warned not to ignore weeds, lest they build up resistance

Bob Fisher

AMES — Iowa farmers who face tight profit margins may consider cutting back on weed control efforts during the growing season but one expert says that will cost money in the long run.

Iowa State University Extension agronomist Robert Hartzler, who’s also a professor of agronomy at I-S-U, says he’s concerned some farmers will ignore small populations of weeds in their fields. “Farmers realize they’re not affecting their yields so they don’t go to the added expense to control them,” Hartzler says. “It’s easy to discount the impact of weed-seed production on weed populations in the future. By allowing the weed populations to build up, it greatly increases the threat of new resistance showing up in a field.”

He says farmers need to diversify their herbicide management programs. “We had that golden era of glyphosate when all we needed to spray was glyphosate and it would take care of the weeds,” Hartzler says. “That era is over and we need to do a better job of developing our herbicide programs so they maintain full-season control.”

Farmers should consider new tactics in fighting invasive weeds. “Narrow row spacing is the simplest way to increase the competitiveness of that crop,” Hartzler says. “By going to narrow rows, that allows the canopy to develop much earlier in the growing season and places those late-emerging weeds at a disadvantage.”

He says the 30-inch row spacing was introduced to allow for cultivators to pass and since few farmers are using cultivators, the narrower rows may be the best option.