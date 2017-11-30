  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Iowa exhausts appeals in worker lawsuit; costs could top $1M

November 30, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa has exhausted its challenges to a lawsuit filed by a former state employee who said an agency fired him because of a work injury, and the costs to the state could top $1 million.

The Iowa Supreme Court declined this month to hear an appeal from the state connected to a 2013 lawsuit filed by former Iowa Department of Natural Resources worker John Vetter. The move affirms a May 2017 ruling from the lower Iowa Court of Appeals that sided with Vetter.

Vetter alleged he was fired in 2013 after a work-related injury to his back. Following a 2015 trial, a district court judge ordered Iowa to pay more than $930,000. The state appealed.

The judge is now determining final costs associated with the appeal. Vetter’s lawyers say new expenses like interest and attorneys’ fees have increased the total due to more than $1 million. A spokesman for the attorney general’s office declined to comment.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company