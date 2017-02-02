Iowa election official: No extra money for voter ID outreach

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s top election official doesn’t plan to ask the Legislature for extra money to help inform the public about a voter identification bill that could soon become law. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate intends to use existing office funds to pay for voter education and outreach in connection to his proposal to require ID at polling places. His office provided the details in response to a public records request by The Associated Press. Pate spokesman Kevin Hall declined to provide information about existing funds. Advocacy groups say a lack of designated money for public outreach could make it harder for people to find out about the change, which wouldn’t go into effect for several years. Hall told AP on Wednesday the office will work with different groups on outreach.