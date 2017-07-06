  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa DNR announces layoffs to offset budget cut

July 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has announced layoffs and will dissolve its forestry bureau to offset a $1.2 million reduction in its budget.

The agency confirmed Wednesday it’s eliminating eight positions, including state geologist and animal feeding operations coordinator. Duties will either be transferred within the department or contracted out.

The agency will also close its forestry bureau, eliminating the top bureau chief position and reorganizing others within DNR.

DNR spokesman Alex Murphy says no services will be impacted by the changes, which also include the elimination of a program that helps maintain Iowa’s trails. The department is also ending its participation in the AmeriCorps program.

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature agreed this year to reduce funding for several states agencies amid multiple budget shortfalls.

