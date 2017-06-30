Iowa Democratic Party chair resigns, citing health diagnosis

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa Democratic Party’s 33-year-old chairman Thursday announced he has a chronic pain condition that will require radiation treatments and he’s resigned from the job he won earlier this year.

Derek Eadon was elected chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party in January. He issued a writen statement, saying he has been diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralia, “a painful, but non-lethal ailment that required radiation procedures over the summer.” According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, the condition affects a nerve that “carries sensation from your face to your brain” and just “brushing your teeth…may trigger of jolt of excruciating pain.”

Eadon said “with a heavy heart,” he has resigned as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party immediately, saying it’s important for Democrats to have a chair who “can dedicate all of his or her time” to the effect to elect Democrats and it’s clear he’s not able to because of his condition.

Eadon, who lives in West Des Moines, worked on Barack Obama’s Iowa campaigns in 2008 and 2012. He had worked as a political consultant after that, but promised in January to give up his contracts and work full-time as Iowa Democratic Party chairman.

The Iowa Democratic Party’s top leader now is Andrea Phillips of Ankeny. She was elected “first vice chair” of the party in January.