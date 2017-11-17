Iowa Democratic leader seeks Senate GOP harassment findings

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The top Democrat in the Iowa Senate wants information released from an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment within the Senate Republican caucus.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, a Des Moines Democrat, sent letters Thursday to the GOP-controlled chamber’s two ranking Republican lawmakers requesting that findings from the investigation be shared publicly.

The investigation was launched after a trial this year involving a former Senate GOP staffer who alleged sexual harassment within the office. A jury sided with the staffer and the state agreed to pay $1.75 million as part of a settlement.

One of the letters addressed Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix of Shell Rock, who has said information from the investigation can’t be shared because of privacy concerns. Gov. Kim Reynolds and House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, both Republicans, also want general findings released.