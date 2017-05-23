  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa crop planting progressing amid spring storms

May 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa farmers have planted 92 percent of the state’s corn crop, which is three days behind last year’s rate mostly due to wet fields from recent storms but their progress is two days ahead of the five-year average.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop update released Monday says 59 percent of the Iowa crop has emerged. The quality of the crop is high with 75 percent rated good or excellent.

Soybean planting in Iowa is 62 percent completed.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

