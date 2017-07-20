Iowa Court of Appeals rules in two Mason City assault cases

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Iowa Court of Appeals has made rulings this week in a pair of Cerro Gordo County assault cases:

=== A Mason City man with a history of domestic assault won a partial victory in his appeal. 29-year-old Michael Holton had been sentenced earlier this year to five years in prison for third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. That’s after being accused of preventing a woman from leaving the bathroom of a Mason City residents for about 45 minutes while he stood outside with a pair of scissors and threatened to stab her in the face. During a struggle outside the residence, witnesses say they saw Holton pull the victim’s hair. Holton appealed, asserting the district court erred in imposing restitution as part of the sentence and that his counsel rendered ineffective assistance. The Iowa Court of Appeals vacated the restitution portion of the sentencing and remanded the case back to district court for a further hearing on the arguments about restitution. They did preserve Holton’s ineffective assistance of counsel claim for possible post-conviction-relief proceedings, but they affirmed the judgment and sentence in all other respects.

=== A Mason City man has had his appeal of convictions and sentences for domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault, third-degree burglary and possession of marijuana rejected. Justin Zobel pleaded guilty to the burglary charge after being accused of breaking and entering into the Bennigan’s restaurant in Clear Lake in October 2015. The domestic abuse convictions arose from a dispute that he had with his ex-girlfriend in July 2015. Zobel appealed, contending that the trial court erred in refusing to instruct the jury on a self-defense theory and alleged a number of errors during sentencing. The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the convictions, saying they did not find the trial court in error in either matter.