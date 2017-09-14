Iowa Court of Appeals rejects two north-central Iowans criminal appeals

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday affirmed convictions in two north-central Iowa cases:

=== 43-year-old Antoine Smith had appealed his conviction for eluding, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and OWI after being arrested for a high speed pursuit between Garner and Britt in July of last year. Two law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the chase with two deputies being injured.

Smith appealed the five-year sentence that he received, asserting that the district court improperly relied on only one factor, the nature of the offense, and applied a fixed policy in reaching the sentencing determination.

The Court of Appeals rejected Smith’s argument, saying the district court appropriately considered all pertinent matters and did not abuse its discretion.

=== A Greene man lost an appeal of his third-degree sexual abuse conviction in Floyd County.

Stephen Brodersen was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a woman in May of last year. Brodersen appealed, arguing that the nurse who examined his victim should not have been allowed to testify about statements made by the victim during the examination.

The Court of Appeals rejected Brodersen’s argument, saying that hearsay testimony given by the nurse was admissible under the medical diagnosis or treatment exception to the hearsay rule, and even if it was not, the admission of the evidence was not prejudicial.