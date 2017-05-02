Iowa Attorney General says Reynolds does not get to appoint Lt. Governor

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has injected new uncertainty into the transition when Governor Terry Branstad leaves and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds becomes governor.

According to Miller, Reynolds does not have the authority to name a new lieutenant governor. “I struggled with this,” Miller said during a news conference in his office Monday afternoon.

But Miller said it’s his reading of the constitution, court rulings in other states and the historical record that anyone who could become governor should be elected, not appointed. According to the other part of Miller’s new legal opinion, it’s clear Reynolds will get the title of governor.

“Unless and until our opinion is overturned by a court, we think it’s important for Iowans to call her governor, not acting governor,” Miller said.

In December, Miller issued an informal advisory that Reynolds would become governor when Branstad leaves and that she had the authority to name a new lieutenant governor. Miller said after intense discussions with three attorneys in his office, it became clear Reynolds does not have the authority to name a replacement lieutenant governor.

“We’ve worked hard on this,” Miller said. “We’ve taken some time, admittedly, but we’ve tried to get it right.”

A spokesman for Branstad and Reynolds indicated they are weighing their options. That means Reynolds might decide to select a new lieutenant governor, regardless of this opinion. Miller, who is a Democrat, said if that happens, he won’t challenge the new Republican governor’s move in court.

“The irony of this afternoon for me…is that I support the appointment of a lieutenant governor by the new governor and as a matter of policy and as a matter of constitutional law,” Miller said. “I think for a variety of reasons including sort of continuity of party holding the office, that it’s a good idea.”

But Miller said the state’s constitution has to be changed to accomplish that.

The chairman of the Iowa GOP and Republicans in the legislature accuse Miller of “flip flopping” and “playing politics” with this reversal on whether Reynolds has the authority to select a new lieutenant governor. Iowa’s secretary of state has issued a statement this (Monday) afternoon, saying it is his “position” that Reynolds has the authority to name a lieutenant governor once she takes over as governor. (See those statements, in full, below)

Some suggest Miller’s reversal from December is because Adam Gregg, the Republican who ran against Miller in 2014, is Reynold’s top choice to be her lieutenant governor. Miller told reporters he had heard Gregg was being considered.

“But when we did this opinion we did not know that it would have been him,” Miller said. “That would have made it a little more awkward, but it wouldn’t have changed the opinion. It wouldn’t have changed the cases in other states.”

Miller said he had hoped to release this opinion last week, but got it out Monday since Branstad ‘s appearing before a senate committee today and that’s a signal the gubernatorial transition will happen soon.

