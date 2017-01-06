  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa astronaut takes another walk in space

January 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION — Astronaut and Beaconsfield native Peggy Whitson set another record in space earlier today. At 56, Whitson is now the oldest woman to walk in space. This E-V-A or extravehicular activity is her seventh, which ties her with fellow American Suni Williams for the most spacewalks by a woman. Whitson will break that record during the next few months. She’d already logged 377 days aboard the orbiting station during missions in 2002 and 2007 and she’ll set another duration record before coming home. In an interview with Radio Iowa from Russia before launch, I asked Whitson which of her many accomplishments make her the most proud: “I really feel very privileged and honored to be able to participate in the space program at all,” Whitson says, her voice cracking. “That’s what I’m most proud of.” With the next crew rotation, Whitson will be promoted to commander, the first woman to command the station twice.

Posted in: Local News

