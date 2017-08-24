Iowa agency ends nursing home visits amid budget cuts

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa agency that advocates for the elderly and people with disabilities has halted nearly all nursing home visits because of budget cuts.

The Iowa Long-Term Care Ombudsman’s office has eliminated in-state travel after losing a quarter of its nearly $2 million budget this fiscal year. In-state travel can cost up to $85,000 annually.

Data from the office says staff visited more than 5,000 care facilities in the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Lori Smetanka is the executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care in Washington, D.C. She says it will be difficult to thoroughly investigate complaints without facility visits.

Interim Long-Term Care Ombudsman Cindy Pederson says staff is using telephones and other technology to connect with residents.