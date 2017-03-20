Investigation continues into Sunday night Mason City fire

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Firefighters are continuing their investigation into a house fire Sunday night in Mason City that resulted in five people being sent to the hospital. Firefighters were called shortly before 11:15 PM to 22 North Jefferson, just west of the downtown area, owned by Opportunity Village, a non-profit serving people with intellectual disabilities. Three residents and an employee were inside the home at the time of the fire. One of the residents heard a popping sound that alerted them to the fire. Fire officials say another person helped pull the four house occupants out, with all five then being taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa to be treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials were at the scene this morning. No cause has been determined at last report.