  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Investigation continues into Sunday night Mason City fire

March 20, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Firefighters are continuing their investigation into a house fire Sunday night in Mason City that resulted in five people being sent to the hospital. Firefighters were called shortly before 11:15 PM to 22 North Jefferson, just west of the downtown area, owned by Opportunity Village, a non-profit serving people with intellectual disabilities. Three residents and an employee were inside the home at the time of the fire. One of the residents heard a popping sound that alerted them to the fire. Fire officials say another person helped pull the four house occupants out, with all five then being taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa to be treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials were at the scene this morning. No cause has been determined at last report.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • River City Renaissance Hotel Proposals

    • Click to see information about the downtown hotel proposals

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company