Investigation continues in crash between carriage and car in Mitchell County

Bob Fisher

MCINTIRE — Mitchell County authorities are continuing their investigation into a crash between a carriage and a car near McIntire on Sunday evening. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department says the carriage was struck from behind by a car at about 9:40 Sunday night on County Road A-23 about two miles west of McIntire. The driver of the carriage, 47-year-old Ura Petersheim, was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester where at last report he was listed in critical condition. Six passengers in the carriage, all family members, were taken by ambulance to Mitchell County Regional Hospital in Osage, with their names and conditions not immediately being released. No charges have been filed, but authorities say they plan to interview Petersheim, the carriage passengers, as well as the driver of the car, 34-year-old Marshall Peters of Toeterville, in the coming days.