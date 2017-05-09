  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Investigation at West Fork schools

May 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

SHEFFIELD — Law enforcement in Sheffield on Monday investigated a possible safety issue in the West Fork School District. Sheffield police say there were multiple threats but the target of those threats is still under investigation. Superintendent Darrin Strike said one high school student was questioned by police, no one was hurt, and there were no weapons in the school. Strike says law enforcement was continuing their investigation.

