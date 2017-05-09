Investigation at West Fork schools

CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast
CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage
CBS Breaking News
Radio Iowa
Search
Archives
SHEFFIELD — Law enforcement in Sheffield on Monday investigated a possible safety issue in the West Fork School District. Sheffield police say there were multiple threats but the target of those threats is still under investigation. Superintendent Darrin Strike said one high school student was questioned by police, no one was hurt, and there were no weapons in the school. Strike says law enforcement was continuing their investigation.