Interim city administrator approved by Mason City council

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week unanimously approved naming an interim city administrator.

The city’s finance director Kevin Jacobson will add the duties of interim city administrator starting on October 1st as the city prepares for Brent Trout to exit in mid-October for his new job as city manager in Topeka Kansas.

Trout says Jacobson is a perfect fit for being the interim. He says Jacobson is the only department director who regularly works with all the other department directors. “Kevin has a lot of experience and is very capable of handling this on an interim role, he’ll do very well.”

Trout says he’ll be working with Jacboson for about a three-week period to get him accustomed to the city administrator’s position. He says Jacobson will be sitting in on meetings with directors so he understands the projects they are doing as well as the things he’s had them focus on over the last couple of years.”

Jacobson will be paid $26-thousand in addition to his regular finance director salary through March 31st or whenever a permanent city administrator is hired. Jacobson has been the city’s finance director since July 1999 and has worked for the City of Mason city for 20 years.