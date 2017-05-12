Inmate hospitalized after suicide attempt in Worth County jail

Bob Fisher

NORTHWOOD — An inmate of the Worth County Jail remains hospitalized at last report after attempting suicide on Thursday. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says the unnamed inmate was conscious and talking after the attempt. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City, with a condition not immediately being available. The Sheriff’s Department says the man was alone in his cell, but the door to the cell was open to a common area. Staff discovered the suicide attempt when they heard a cell door slam and went to investigate.