  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Inmate death at Cerro Gordo County Jail being investigated

March 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — State authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a man was found unresponsive in a detox cell at about 4:25 Thursday morning. According to the DCI’s written statement, jail staff attempted to perform life-saving measures and Mason City fire paramedics took the man to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, where he was pronounced dead. The inmate’s name was not released. An autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company