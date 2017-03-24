Inmate death at Cerro Gordo County Jail being investigated

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — State authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a man was found unresponsive in a detox cell at about 4:25 Thursday morning. According to the DCI’s written statement, jail staff attempted to perform life-saving measures and Mason City fire paramedics took the man to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, where he was pronounced dead. The inmate’s name was not released. An autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.