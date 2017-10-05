  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Inmate accused of assaulting officers at Cerro Gordo County Jail

October 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with assaulting two officers at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

27-year-old King Allah James is accused of poking a male correctional officer in the left eye and biting the officer twice, and for head-butting a female correctional officer in the face, as well as kicking her in the face and thigh.

The officers on Tuesday evening were attempting to restrain James and move him to another location in the jail due to his behavior toward other inmates and staff.

James was charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations with the intent to inflict a serious injury.

James has been in jail since August 31st after being accused of eluding law enforcement after failing to stop for the Iowa State Patrol between Interstate 35 and the intersection of State Highway 122 and Lark Avenue.

