Immunizations key to fighting meningitis

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s World Meningitis Day, and the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health is working to raise awareness about meningitis and the importance of vaccination against it. The disease spreads by close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets and saliva, which makes it a very common disease in high school and college settings.

The department’s immunization nurse Bethany Bjorklund says there are several different types of meningitis and most of us should be making sure our immunizations are up to date, including school children. She says one of the two will be required for all 7th grade and all incoming 12th graders in the fall. There’s another type that’s been given for a long time in other countries, and in the last couple of years it’s been routinely recommended for adolescents age 16 to 18. “Children and infants as young as two months of age start getting immunizations that protect them against some very serious forms of bacterial meningitis.”

Bjorklund says knowing the symptoms of meningitis is key to help prevent severe damage to your body. She says a majority of the time it comes on like you are suddenly getting the flu. “You have a fever, you are achy. The thing that really distinguishes the difference is a very bad, severe headache. Bacterial meningitis can present itself as a very bad rash, they come on suddenly. Just knowing deep down that this is not right, you need to be seen. Bacterial meningitis is rare but very fatal. Within 24 to 48 hours, 15-percent of the people can die.” Bjorkland stresses to check your immunization records to make sure you are up to date to prevent meningitis. The Health Department’s Immunization Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 to noon and 12:30 to 4:00. For more information you can call the Health Department at 421-9321.