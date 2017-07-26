  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Illinois man to plead guilty to sexual abuse charge

July 26, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An Illinois man charged with sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County has pleaded guilty.

29-year-old Sean Dright was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child after being accused of sexually abusing a child two years ago in Mason City. Dright is accused of putting his hand down a child’s pants and fondled the child at a Mason City residence multiple times between February and July in 2015.

Dright was scheduled to be tried on August 8th, but online court records show a plea change hearing is scheduled for September 11th in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with Dright to plead guilty to the lascivious acts charge. Lascivious acts with a child is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.

