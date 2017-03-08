Illinois man pleads not guilty in Mason City sexual abuse case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An Illinois man charged with sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County has pleaded not guilty. 29-year-old Sean Dright was charged with lascivious acts with a child after being accused of sexually abusing a child two years ago in Mason City. Dright is accused of putting his hand down a child’s pants and fondled the child at a Mason City residence multiple times between February and July in 2015. Dright was due in court on Tuesday for his arraignment hearing, but online court records show his attorney filed a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. District Judge James Drew set Dright’s trial to start on May 2nd. Lascivious acts with a child is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.