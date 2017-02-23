Illinois man charged in Cerro Gordo County with lascivious acts

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Harvey Illinois man has been arrested and brought back to Cerro Gordo County on a charge of lascivious acts with a child. 29-year-old Sean Dright is accused of sexually abusing a child two years ago in Mason City. Investigators say Dright put his hand down a child’s pants and fondled the child at a Mason City residence multiple times between February and July in 2015. Dright was transported from the Bureau County Jail in Princeton Illinois to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Wednesday, where he’s being held on $10-thousand bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3rd. Lascivious acts with a child is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.