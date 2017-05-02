Illegal alien residing in Hampton sentenced to three years for identity theft

Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A Mexican man who stole the identity of a United States citizen and illegally resided in Hampton has been sentenced to three years in prison. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez-Espinoza pleaded guilty back in December to one count of misuse of a Social Security number and one count of aggravated identity theft. During the plea hearing, Hernandez-Espinoza admitted that in June 2012 he illegally used the name and Social Security account number of a US citizen to obtain employment in Clarion. On November 3rd of last year, he was arrested by immigration agents in Hampton. Hernandez-Espinosa also admitted that between 2011 and 2015, he was convicted eight times in Iowa and Minnesota of using the name of the US citizen, including after being arrested for criminal sexual conduct and domestic abuse assault. US District Court Judge Linda Reade sentenced Hernandez-Espinosa to 36 months in prison and fined him $5000. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.