Iconic Madison County covered bridge destroyed by fire

April 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) – An iconic Madison County covered bridge – pictured on the cover of the best-selling novel “The Bridges of Madison County” – has been destroyed by fire.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire at the Cedar Bridge was reported around 6 a.m. Saturday. Officials say the bridge was fully engulfed by the time firefighters got to the bridge near Winterset in south-central Iowa.

The original Cedar Bridge was built in 1883 before it burned in 2002. Investigators determined the fire to be arson, but no arrests were ever made. It was rebuilt and reopened in 2004. The bridge was featured in the movie adaptation of “The Bridges of Madison County.” The novel was written by Rockford native Robert Waller, who died in March.

