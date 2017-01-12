Holly band member Allsup dies

Bob Fisher

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Rock and roll pioneer Tommy Allsup, the last remaining band mate of Buddy Holly who played on Holly’s last concert at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, has died. Allsup died on Wednesday at the age of 85. He gained fame touring with Holly and was at Holly’s final stop on the Winter Dance Party tour at the Surf in February 1959. After that concert, pilot Roger Peterson took off from the Mason City Municipal Airport with Holly, “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson and Ritchie Valens en route to Fargo, when the plane crashed north of Clear Lake, killing all four. According to popular legend, Allsup lost a coin flip for a seat aboard the flight. Allsup has been a regular at the Surf’s annual Winter Dance Party weekend and was scheduled to perform at this year’s event.