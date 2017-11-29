Holiday shopping advice: do your research

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa – The holiday shopping season is underway, and many Iowans are combing newspapers and flyers full of ads.

Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the regional Better Business Bureau, has some advice for shoppers looking for those big bargains.

He tells people to read the ads carefully, including the fine print, to make sure they don’t spend time running out to get a great deal – and end up disappointed.

“They want to do a little bit of research just so that they have a better understanding of what fair prices are, so they’re sure that what they’re being told is a smoking deal actually is,” he states.

Some stores only honor sale ads during a certain time frame, or have limits in terms of what’s available or how many can be purchased.

And when looking at ads for the same item from two different stores, Hegarty says make sure you’re comparing the sale terms, not just the items.

Hegarty says consumers need to ask for gift receipts and save warranty information. He adds it’s also important they know that return policies can vary widely, depending on the store.

“They just need to understand based on the retailer that they’re dealing with, you know, what those return policies are,” Hegarty points out. “So that after the fact, there is not any confusion or bad feelings. ”

Hegarty says the Internet also is full of traps for the unsuspecting consumer.

He says be wary of email blasts or text messages that lead you to a website.

“There can be sites that mimic the names of well known retailers,” he warns. “They may think that they’re on the actual retailer’s site that they hoped to be on, and they aren’t. Be careful not to be overly responsive to deals that look or seem too good to be true.”

Make sure the website’s address or URL starts with https. The s stands for secure.

If it isn’t there, Hegarty advises great caution about giving out any personal information.

And whether shopping in-person or online, Hegarty recommends using a credit card, which makes it easier to dispute charges if there is a problem.