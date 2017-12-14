  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

High winds cause grain bin damage at Hancock County co-op

December 14, 2017   Bob Fisher

BRITT — High winds blew the roof off a grain bin at a co-op near Britt yesterday morning, causing the bin to collapse onto power lines and knocking out power to the area.

North Central Co-op site manager Tom Grant says 10,000 to 15,000 bushels of grain spilled onto the ground when the bin collapsed. Part of 225th Street was blocked off due to debris and a downed wire.

Power was out on Wednesday afternoon for a dozen customers in the Hutchins area west of Britt, but only one customer remains without power as of this morning according to Alliant Energy’s power outage website.

The National Weather Service says gusts in the area on Wednesday topped 50 mph.

