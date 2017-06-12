  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

High-speed chase lands Mason City man in jail

June 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Cerro Gordo County.

Mason City police say at about 8:25 Sunday night, a squad car attempted to pull over a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Jesse Halfpop near the intersection of 19th and South Jefferson. The driver failed to pull over and accelerated above the speed limit heading eastbound on 19th Southwest and Southeast to South Kentucky, where he turned south and left the city limits at a high rate of speed.

While Mason City units discontinued the pursuit due to high speed and being able to identify Halfpop, other law enforcement located Halfpop’s vehicle, with the pursuit ending when Halfpop lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch near the intersection of US Highway 18 and Cameo Road southeast of Nora Springs.

Halfpop was charged with two felonies, eluding law enforcement and third offense OWI, as well as four other misdemeanors and a parole violation charge. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $7000 bond.

 

