Hickey says he will not run for re-election to Mason City council

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s Second Ward councilman says he’ll not seek re-election in November.

Travis Hickey has served as the councilman in that ward for the last eight years. In a written statement provided to KGLO News, Hickey says he’d like to thank the citizens of the ward for bestowing their faith in him the last eight years, saying that he’s learned so much more about Mason City and what makes it a terrific place to live.

He says with a demanding work schedule and family life, he doesn’t feel that he can continue giving the effort needed to effectively represent the citizens of the Second Ward, so he’s decided not to seek re-election. He adds that it’s been a rewarding, humbling and eye-opening experience.

The Second and Fourth Ward seats, as well as the at-large seat currently held by Bill Schickel are up for election in November.