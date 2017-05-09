  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Henkel unveils special sculpture as part of 125th anniversary

May 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The River City Sculptures on Parade officially got underway last night with a reception for the artists in this year’s exhibition as well as the unveiling of a special sculpture to celebrate Henkel Construction’s 125th anniversary. CEO Gary Schmit and his wife Anne commissioned the piece called “Hard Hat Kid”, which is a pre-teen boy in an Americana style, a wiry little rascal with his dad’s old hard hat and oversized hammer, large leather gloves, and boots that are too big for him. The boy is posing right in front of the Henkel flag pole, just like his heroic dad, dreaming of filling his shoes. Schmit hopes might serve as a catalyst to spark interest in a construction career among local youth, both male and female.

 

Schmit says he wants kids to be interactive with the sculpture in hopes that will draw more of the community’s youth to a career in the construction industry.

 

Sioux Falls area sculptors Lee Leuning was asked by Schmit to do the sculpture and immediately got the idea of the pre-teen boy after the memories of his father, who built grain elevators all through the Midwest. Father put his six sons to work every summer, doing every job it took to build a 100-foot grain building.

 

The rest of the sculptures for this year’s exhibition will be installed throughout the downtown area later today. You can see a video of yesterday’s unveiling and pictures of the sculpture, as well as our full-length interview with Schmit, Leuning and fellow sculptor Sherri Treeby by clicking below

 

 

 

