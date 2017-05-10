Hearing tomorrow night on Gatehouse pre-development agreement

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tomorrow night will hold public hearings on changing the urban renewal area for the River City Renaissance downtown redevelopment project as well as a pre-development agreement with Gatehouse Capital for their hotel and convention center proposal as part of the project. City officials confirm that Gatehouse has approved a pre-development agreement with the city to construct a hotel in the southeastern part of the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall and connect it via skywalk to Music Man Square, which will be repurposed into a convention center.

The pre-development agreement includes a $150-thousand payment to Gatehouse from the city for a feasibility study, which would be refundable within 45 days of the project financing. The proposal also includes the city funding a mezzanine loan which would fill the gap between Gatehouse’s equity and their traditional financing. The loan would be made with general obligation bonds and would be an interest-forgivable loan, where Gatehouse would repay the principal of between $3-point-5 and $4-point-3 million over 20 years, with the city paying the interest to retire the bonds. The hotel is one of the keys in the $36 million downtown project, which has received preliminary approval for $7-point-2 million in state funding through the Iowa Reinvestment Act program.

The public hearings will take place as part of a special council meeting tomorrow night at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.