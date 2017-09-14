  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Hearing to be held to determine whether Woden woman will stand trial on arson charges

September 14, 2017   Bob Fisher

WODEN — A hearing has been ordered to determine whether or not a Woden woman facing multiple arson charges is competent to stand trial.

51-year-old Marvella Harms was arrested on July 30th and charged with first-degree arson after allegedly starting a man’s vehicle on fire. Law enforcement says witnesses saw Harms walking away from the vehicle and that she allegedly confessed pouring gasoline inside the car out of a beer can before igniting it with a cigarette lighter. Harms was also arrested back in June on a third-degree arson charge after allegedly starting a neighbor’s property on fire.

Harms originally requested back on August 31st to change her plea, with a plea change hearing scheduled for September 26th. Online court records show Harms’ attorney on Monday filed a motion asking that Harms undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether she is suffering a mental disorder which prevents her from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively in her defense.

District Judge Colleen Weiland on Tuesday approved the setting of a hearing and suspended further court proceedings in the case. A date for that hearing was not indicated.

Posted in: Local News

