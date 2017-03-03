Hearing this afternoon to determine whether Lake Mills man competent to be tried for murder

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — We’ll find out later this afternoon whether or not a Lake Mills man accused of two counts of first-degree murder is competent to stand trial. 30-year-old Peter Veal is accused of the November 17th murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, as well as the attempted murder of another person, at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire in Mason City. District Judge Rustin Davenport in early January ordered that Veal undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to determine if he was mentally competent to stand trial. The hearing takes place at 3:30 this afternoon in the courtroom at the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center.