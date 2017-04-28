  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Hearing denied for Lake Mills man accused of murder

April 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in northeastern Mason City back in November has had his motion for a hearing to find out when he’ll be treated for mental illness denied. A judge ruled in March that Peter Veal was not competent to stand trial. The 30-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Melinda Kavars and Caleb Christensen at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire on November 17th. District Judge Rustin Davenport ordered that Veal be transferred to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center to receive treatment in an attempt to make him competent to stand trial. Veal’s attorney filed a motion last week claiming he’s not received any treatment and wanted a hearing held to find out when he will. Prosecutors filed a motion of resistance, saying Veal has been on a waiting list to be transferred to the IMCC and that he should be transferred in the near future. Online court records show that Judge Davenport issued an order on Thursday denying the request for a hearing, saying that it was not necessary.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

