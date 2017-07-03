  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Healthy growth expected in Midwest, Plains states

July 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy will pick up over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states because manufacturing remains strong.

The overall economic index for the region increased to 62.3 in June from May’s solid 55.5. Any score above 50 suggests growth.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor, while a score below that suggests decline.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hike didn’t dampen business leaders’ confidence in the economy.

The survey released Monday covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

