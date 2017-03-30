Have a plan in place after a severe storm happens

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Not only should you know where to go when you need to take shelter from a severe thunderstorm or a tornado, you should also have a plan in place for what to do afterwards in the event of a disaster. Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve O’Neil says you need to have a communications plan in place to let the people know you are okay after a storm. He says you should have a plan to notify your family on your status as well as where you will be after the storm has passed. “How do I communicate? Where should I be calling? Where should I be looking? Have a meeting place just like when we practice as kids, practicing the fire drill from the house, ‘we’re going to meet out front at the oak tree’.” O’Neil says you should also have a disaster kit so when you go to take shelter you have the items that you need. He says, “Whether it’s medication, spare glasses, change of clothes, some water, a flashlight, a radio, extra batteries…but have it in a kit that if you should be impacted and you have to evacuate, you have some of the items that you need that you can take with you.” O’Neil says pets should also have a disaster kit. “We all have pets that become a member of the family, so if we’re making our disaster kit, then our pets should have a disaster kit too ready to go with any medications, food and water.” This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state of Iowa, with today’s topic being “family preparedness”. You can learn more about putting together a plan for your family and more about this week by clicking below:

Daily Severe Weather Awareness Week statements from the National Weather Service office in Des Moines:

= Monday — Severe Thunderstorms

= Tuesday — Warning Reception

= Wednesday — Tornadoes

= Thursday — Family Preparedness

= Friday — Flooding